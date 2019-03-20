Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Jocelyn Bachert
Jocelyn Ann Bachert Obituary
Jocelyn Ann Bachert, 82, of Schnecksville, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 in At Home Palliative & Hospice Foundation, Schnecksville. Born November 2, 1936 in Lansford, she was the daughter of the late Metro and Helen Maholick. Jocelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur in 2018. She was a graduate of St. Ann's High School class of 1954. She was employed as a secretary for the State of Pennsylvania until her retirement. Jocelyn was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Walnutport. She enjoyed gardening, antiques and traveling to her home in Canada with her husband, Arthur. Survivors: Jocelyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Sally Roush and husband, Harry; good friends, Elizabeth Dimmich, William Dimmich and Marion Mraz along with other friends. Services: Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 25th at 12 noon in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Cherryville Rd., Northampton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to in memory of Jocelyn.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019
