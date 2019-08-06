|
|
Jocelyn Leigh Lash from Fredonia, NY, passed away May 28, 2019, from heart complications related to Lyme Disease. She was born February 11, 1981, in Charlottesville, VA, to Gary and Eileen Lash (McNamara) from Fredonia, NY, both formally of Allentown and Bethlehem. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Ruth (Weaver) Lash of Allentown, and maternal grandfather John McNamara and step grandfather Kenneth Bauer. Jocelyn is survived by her parents and maternal grandmother, Norma McNamara of Bethlehem, her dog Volker, her cat Charlie, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jocelyn was a 15-year veteran of the New York State University Police. She had recently returned to school to pursue a different direction in life and recently accepted a position as a GIS analyst with an oil and gas company.
Jocelyn enjoyed all out-door activities, with her passions including geocaching, hiking with her dog, camping with friends, NASA, space and astronomy. She loved music and was an avid karaoke singer. Jocelyn held an FCC license for broadcasting since she was 12 years old, when she hosted her own radio show on SUNY Fredonia's radio station. She was strongly devoted to animal welfare serving as a past secretary of the Lake Shore Humane Society. Jocelyn was a member of the Police Benevolent Association, the Martz Observatory of Jamestown, NY, American Association of Geographers- GIS, the American Congress on Surveying and Mapping, and held a black belt in Karate. She was co-author on a peer reviewed GIS article and was responsible for the GPS mapping for the 2016 Dunkirk, NY, Air Show.
A grave side service will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem, August 10 at 11 am.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019