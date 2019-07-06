|
Jodi A. Flakker, 40, of Forks Township, died Wednesday July 3, 2019 in her home surrounded by family and friends. Born April 10, 1979 in Allentown PA, Jodi was the daughter of Marianne (Moritz) and James A Flakker Sr. She was engaged to be married to Jason Ruperto. Jodi was athletic, vibrant and outgoing. She was well loved and the first person to offer a smile and a hello. Jodi was a 1997 graduate of Salisbury High School in Allentown PA. She was a conductor for the NJ Transit.
Survivors: Jodi will be remembered lovingly by her Fiance, Mother and Companion Jon Kereczman, Father, Brothers James Flakker Jr. and his wife Shelby and Chad Flakker, Nieces, Nephews and her loving beagle, Bailey.
Services: No Funeral Services will be held in honor of Jodi's wishes.
Contributions: To Beagle Rescue, beaglerescueme.org or beaglerescueleague.org.
Published in Morning Call on July 6, 2019