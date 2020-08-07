Jodi Ann (Lamson) Scanlan, 55, of Schnecksville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest in the arms of her loving and devoted husband and family. She was the wife of Michael J. Scanlan to whom she was married 32 years last October 17. Born in Allentown, May 22, 1965, Jodi was the daughter of Robert Bruce and Shirley Ann (Kurtz) Lamson of Schnecksville. She was employed as the Safety and Compliance Officer of CRS Logistics, Inc. in Schnecksville since 2015. Prior to that, Jodi was employed as the CFO of the former Bob Lamson Beer Steins, Inc. in Allentown. Jodi was a very loyal and loving wife to Michael, and she carried that loyalty and love into her friendships also. She absolutely adored her two grandchildren and spent countless hours/days with them before her passing. She along with her sister cared for her parents and always wanted them to stay in their home for as long as possible. She was the loudest and proudest mom to Casey and supported him throughout his academic and athletic career. Up until her passing, she spoke to or saw her son every day. She always made sure her family came before herself, and was constantly giving her time and love to all of those who knew her. Jodi has touched the lives of thousands in her 55 years, and she will be missed dearly by so many, especially those closest to her.
Survivors: In addition to husband and parents; son, Casey R. Scanlan and his wife, Andrea of Allentown; grandchildren, Rowan John Scanlan (5) and Nora Claire Scanlan (3); sister, Lisa L. (Lamson) Schwartz of Allentown, nephew Logan N. Schwartz of Allentown, and her brothers' and sisters' in law Mary, Brian, Patty, Kathy & John & spouses.
Service: Family and friends may pay their respects 1:30 – 4:30 pm. Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. A private funeral service will be held Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contribution: In lieu of flowers and in honor of Michael and Jodi's late niece Lexi, memorial contributions may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand, Foundation For Childhood Cancer c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.