1/1
Jodi Ann Scanlan
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jodi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jodi Ann (Lamson) Scanlan, 55, of Schnecksville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest in the arms of her loving and devoted husband and family. She was the wife of Michael J. Scanlan to whom she was married 32 years last October 17. Born in Allentown, May 22, 1965, Jodi was the daughter of Robert Bruce and Shirley Ann (Kurtz) Lamson of Schnecksville. She was employed as the Safety and Compliance Officer of CRS Logistics, Inc. in Schnecksville since 2015. Prior to that, Jodi was employed as the CFO of the former Bob Lamson Beer Steins, Inc. in Allentown. Jodi was a very loyal and loving wife to Michael, and she carried that loyalty and love into her friendships also. She absolutely adored her two grandchildren and spent countless hours/days with them before her passing. She along with her sister cared for her parents and always wanted them to stay in their home for as long as possible. She was the loudest and proudest mom to Casey and supported him throughout his academic and athletic career. Up until her passing, she spoke to or saw her son every day. She always made sure her family came before herself, and was constantly giving her time and love to all of those who knew her. Jodi has touched the lives of thousands in her 55 years, and she will be missed dearly by so many, especially those closest to her.

Survivors: In addition to husband and parents; son, Casey R. Scanlan and his wife, Andrea of Allentown; grandchildren, Rowan John Scanlan (5) and Nora Claire Scanlan (3); sister, Lisa L. (Lamson) Schwartz of Allentown, nephew Logan N. Schwartz of Allentown, and her brothers' and sisters' in law Mary, Brian, Patty, Kathy & John & spouses.

Service: Family and friends may pay their respects 1:30 – 4:30 pm. Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. A private funeral service will be held Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contribution: In lieu of flowers and in honor of Michael and Jodi's late niece Lexi, memorial contributions may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand, Foundation For Childhood Cancer c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:30 - 04:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Interment
Union Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jodi’s passing! Though I didn’t know her well it’s obvious her smile lit up a room and in Heaven I’m sure as well!
Laurie (Jones) Angstadt
Classmate
August 6, 2020
I’m so very sorry. You’re all in my prayers.
Kris Snyder-Samuelson
August 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of her passing. She was always so full of life. Blessings of comfort to all of you.
Vickie Klausen-Cunningham
Classmate
August 6, 2020
Jodi was beautiful with a heart of gold. Let’s remember her by all the love and selfless acts she gave in her life .❤
Laura Kuhar
Friend
August 6, 2020
Mike & family
I’m so very sorry about the sudden passing of Jodi. I know how much you love each other and this will be difficult for sure. It isn’t fair and I hope you can gain solace from the wonderful memories you created. May God bless your entire family.
Gregg Potter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved