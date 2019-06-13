Joel C. Masiko, 84, of New Tripoli, finished his assignment and went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in his home with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Jean F. (Guth) Masiko. Born in Allentown, January 3, 1935, Joel was the son of the late Peter & Sofio (Baker) Masiko. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during a peacetime era. He was a self-employed commercial contractor for 48 years before retiring in1999. An ordained minister, Joel served as Pastor of Living Stone Fellowship in New Tripoli. He was a member of Allentown West Rotary Club.He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish, but his love for his family and his faith in Jesus were the primary focus of a life well lived.Pastor Joel along with his wife, Jean, have traveled internationally with Christ Love Ministries and Pastor Benny Hinn ministering salvation and healing around the globe. For over ten years, Pastor Joel has preached and taught in churches throughout the southwestern part of Ecuador, from Guayaquil to Salinas, where they established a church in the village of Jaime Nebot near La Libertad. Together they traveled to Sucre and Potosi, Bolivia with an international team of ministers bringing healing and life to the people in the central part of South America. They have also ministered in South Africa, Canada, St. Croix, St. Thomas and throughout the United States. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Pastor Jean; children, Michael J. Masiko and his wife, Cindy of New Tripoli and Kathleen A. Masiko and her husband, Richard Schmidt of Houston, TX; step children, Richard A. Billig and his wife, Cathy of Orefield, Ryan J. Billig and his wife, Joanna of Allentown; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; predeceased by a son, Mark J. Masiko and a step son, Roger R. Billig.Service: A memorial service will be held 10:30 am. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Living Stone Fellowship, 6925 Flint Hill Road, New Tripoli with Pastor Tony Adamo presiding. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 10:30 am. Monday in the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Stone Fellowship c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary