Joel Essington, beloved father, brother, and Papa Joel, 63, of Tamaqua, passed away on January 1st, 2020 in his home. Joel was born on December 11th, 1956 in Coaldale Hospital; he was the son of Ruth and the late Ray Essington, and the life partner of Kathy (Murphy) Schock.
He was a member of Tamaqua High School's Class of 1974 where he was on the Varsity football and wrestling teams as well as being a part of the National Honor Society. Following his high school career, he attended the Pennsylvania State University, later working for TNT Magazine and most currently Mack Trucks of Macungie.
Joel joined the American Hose Company in 1974. He shortly thereafter joined the Tamaqua Ambulance Association as an EMT. He served as captain of the Ambulance squad and was an EMT with the MERT team at Mack. He was a member of Trinity Church in Tamaqua.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and Kathy, are a son, Joel Jr. and his wife Ashley of New York, a brother Ray and his wife Beth of North Carolina, step-daughters Melissa (Schock) Hess and her husband Brian and Megan (Schock) Behr and her husband Mike, nephew Andrew of MA and grandchildren Jack and Will Essington, Mia, Braydan, Logan, Ava and Gavan Hess and Molly and Aidan Behr.
Joel was proud to serve the Tamaqua Ambulance. He loved dogs and missed his and Kathy's babies Bailey and Piper dearly. Joel loved spending time with grandchildren and grand dogs and enjoyed helping Kathy at their flower shop, Petal Pushers. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and the many lives he touched.
The service will take place Tuesday evening. Calling hours will be 5-7 pm at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Memorial Service will follow at 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Contribution in his name will be made to the Tamaqua Ambulance Assn.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020