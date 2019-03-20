Joel R Kleckner, Sr, 80 of Emmaus died Monday, March 18, 2019 in St Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the devoted husband of the late MaryEllen (Brown) Kleckner with whom they shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Summit Hill, he was the son of Joel and Helen Kleckner, and brother of the late Wallace Kleckner. He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps stationed in California, Japan and Philippines. He has a long career as a telephone lineman/foreman at the Emmaus Telephone Company which merged with several other phone companies throughout his 30 year career. He returned to work as a lineman for Orlando Diefenderfer Electrical Contractors of Allentown. He was a devoted 50+ year member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit of Emmaus. He rescued and cared for several daschunds over his lifetime. He loved his vegetable garden, making jewelry and stained glass. He was involved in his sons Boy Scout troop for several years. He is survived by his children Joel Jr and his wife Sandra and son Joel, Jon and his wife Debra and their son Brandon and daughter Ashley, Jason and his wife Kristine their daughter Kayla and son Jason II, Joellen Rooney and her husband Stephen and their sons Stephen and Ryan; Sister-in-laws, Mary Ellen Kleckner and Emma "Kitty" Vlcek; Brother-in-laws, Richard Brown and Alan Miller. He will be missed by his relatives, friends, coworkers and especially his McDonald's breakfast group. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA.Funeral Service is Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill with the Rev. Ric Elliott officiating. Interment will follow at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Saturday visitation is from 10-11 a.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit HillIn Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit or to the Sanctuary at Haafsville c/o the Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary