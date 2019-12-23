|
|
Joeline A. Laudenslager, 82, of Whitehall, passed away December 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of Dale A. Laudenslager. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edna Polonica. Joeline enjoyed painting in her spare time.
Survivors: husband- Dale Laudenslager, daughter- Lori Shamenek, brothers- John and Tony Kotch. She was predeceased by her brother- Robert Kotch.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27th at 10AM in Greenwood Cemetery 2010 W. Chew St. Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 23, 2019