Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Johanna Noelle Miller Obituary
Johanna Noelle Miller, 20 month old daughter of Kyle D. and Bianca Marie (Vazquez) Miller, received her Angel's Wings on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Survivors: Parents; Twin Brother, Jensen N. Miller; Maternal Grandparents, Luz Vazquez and Edwin Vazquez; Paternal Grandparents, Douglas and Brenda Miller; Maternal Great-Grandmother, Eva Lebron, Paternal Great-Grandparents, Audrey Breitfeller and Albert and Theresa Miller; Aunts and Uncles, Tyler. Jacob and Megan Miller, Eddie Vazquez and his wife Jennifer and their daughter, Arielle.

Services:10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospital, NICU Unit or PICU Unit. Please place your choice on the memo line on your check.
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019
