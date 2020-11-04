1/1
Johanna Varga
Johanna Varga, 81, of Easton passed away October 31st at The Gardens of Easton. She was born in the village of Szakonyfalu, Hungary to Ferencz Kovacs and Wilma Majczan. She worked as a seamstress manufacturing neckties at Phoenix Clothes for many years.

She is survived by a son Stephen Kondor of California; grandchildren David Krauss of Bethlehem and his sister Janet Krauss of Lansdale. She was predeceased by her first husband Stephen Kondor, her daughter Johanna Krauss and second husband, Kalman Varga.

Services: Graveside at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 6th at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
