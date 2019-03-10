Home

Johanne I. Oswald Obituary
Johanne (Fromm) Oswald, 86, passed away peacefully at the Lutheran Home at Topton, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born June 30, 1932 in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Isabelle and Paul Fromm. She was a stay at home mom for many years before becoming a baker at the 1760 House in Trexlertown. She was a personal assistant to Max Hess, Jr. and a caretaker at various places including Country Meadows. Johanne was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown. She was a fun-loving person who enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino and most importantly, spending time with family. Johanne was a beautiful woman who always had a smile on her face and a hat on her head. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts. Survivors: sons Aaron Toth (Vicky), Stanley Toth (Sue); daughters Michele Toth and Judy Schwartz (Rich); eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings Paul Jr., Suzanne Eckhart, Nancy Fromm and the "love of her life" Ernie.Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 12 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the , c/o the funeral home, PO Box 190, 18031.www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019
