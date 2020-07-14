John A. Brennan Jr. 62, of Elkins Park, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020. John was the husband of Janice (Gasho) Brennan and they celebrated their 38th anniversary this June 26th. Born in Allentown, he was a the son of the late John A. and Geraldine M. (Yankoski) Brennan Sr. John was a 1976 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. John worked for 40 years as a Registered Nurse, and was the Nursing Administrator for the last 20 years at Penn Medical. He was a member of Sigma Theta Tau (International Honor Society of Nursing), and the American Organization for Nurse Executives. He enjoyed golfing and going to the mountain house. Surviving with his wife Janice are his sisters; Colleen W. Brennan, and Kathleen wife of Bruce Billy. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.