John A. Diehl, Sr., 90 of Port Orange, FL died, Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Seaside Health and Rehabilitation Center – Daytona Beach, FL. He was the husband of the late Dorothy J. Diehl who died in 2001. John was born in Bethlehem on May 31, 1928 to the late Clarence and Elsie (Washington). He served our country faithfully in the US Army during WWII. John owned and operated Jay-Dee. Air Conditioning, New Castle, DE and Arctic Air in Ormond Beach, FL. In his early days, he was a bricklayer in the steel furnaces of Bethlehem Steel. SURVIVORSchildren: Tohnya L. Baer of Port Orange, FL, John R. Diehl (Anita Gonzalez), of Ann Arbor, MI, David C. Diehl (Jane) of Wilmington, DE, Jeff D. Diehl of Los Angeles, CA and Phyllis S. LeVeille of Ormond Beach, FL, brother: William Diehl of Hellertown and brother-in-law: George Gallagher of Bethlehem; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. John is predeceased by siblings: Verna, Grace, Sonny and Clarence. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 10 – 11AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, followed by the service at 11AM. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military Honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post #397. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, send memorials to St. Joseph's Indian School-P.O. Box 300, Chamberlin, SD 57325.