1/1
John A. Fuhrman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Fuhrman, 72, of Orefield, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Jeannette E. (Wilcox) Fuhrman, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Gwendolyn E. (Kise) Fuhrman. Since 1972, John worked at PPL for 30 years, beginning as a mechanic in transportation and lastly as a material handler, retiring in 2003. While at PPL, he assisted in the United Way campaigns for many years. John served his country in the US Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War, receiving many metals and citations, particularly three Purple Hearts. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart #190 Chapter. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 7294, Millersville and a member of the American Legion Post 16, Slatington. He was a 32nd degree F & AM with Greenleaf Lodge #561, Allentown and a member of the Rajah Shrine and the Rajah Shrine Caravaners. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Fogelsville.

John coached his own children's sporting teams at Northwestern Lehigh, he served many years as a Boy Scout leader, enjoyed fishing, and RVing with his wife. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors: Wife Jeannette; son Jason T. and his wife Gina of Wescosville; daughter Jessica S. Moyer and her husband Douglas of Breinigsville; brother Kevin and his wife Tina of Holtwood, PA; grandchildren Christian, Cole and Addison, sister in law Bonnie of Lancaster, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Brett and Chuck.

Memorial Services with Military Honors: 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 7 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. Private burial to follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o the funeral home, 18102.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
09:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved