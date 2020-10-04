1/1
John A. "Johnny" Herrmann IV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. "Johnny" Herrmann IV, 73, of Allentown, passed away under hospice on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Jean (Rose) nee Younger Herrmann and the late John A. Herrmann III and had been a member of the United Church of Christ. A 1965 graduate of Parkland High School, he furthered his education and graduated from Rider College. In June 1970, he and two college buddies traveled throughout Europe (15 different countries) in an Opal Cadet. John was in the carpet business for 20 years and was a lifetime member of Izaak Walton Rod and Gun Club, the Lehigh County Archery champion from 1963 – 65 and loved bass and trout fishing. Above all, he treasured his time with family and friends.

Survivors: mother, of Allentown; sister, Carol Hutchings and husband, James, of Allentown; nephew, Jason Hutchings and wife, Jamie, and their children, Emma and Milo , and their puppy, Sophie, of Media; many cousins.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Transplant Center of Lehigh Valley, Suite 210, 1250 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Allentown 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved