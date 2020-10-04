John A. "Johnny" Herrmann IV, 73, of Allentown, passed away under hospice on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Jean (Rose) nee Younger Herrmann and the late John A. Herrmann III and had been a member of the United Church of Christ. A 1965 graduate of Parkland High School, he furthered his education and graduated from Rider College. In June 1970, he and two college buddies traveled throughout Europe (15 different countries) in an Opal Cadet. John was in the carpet business for 20 years and was a lifetime member of Izaak Walton Rod and Gun Club, the Lehigh County Archery champion from 1963 – 65 and loved bass and trout fishing. Above all, he treasured his time with family and friends.
Survivors: mother, of Allentown; sister, Carol Hutchings and husband, James, of Allentown; nephew, Jason Hutchings and wife, Jamie, and their children, Emma and Milo , and their puppy, Sophie, of Media; many cousins.
Services: private.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Transplant Center of Lehigh Valley, Suite 210, 1250 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Allentown 18103.