Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kromer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Kromer


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Kromer Obituary
John A. Kromer, 80, of Hellertown, PA, formerly of Schnecksville and S. Allentown, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown, PA. Born July 20, 1939 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Clarence Kromer and Katie (Kunkle) Kromer.

John worked as a Truck Driver for Trojan Powder Co., of Whitehall, for many years before retiring.

Survivors: Brothers, David Kromer, Schnecksville, and Richard Kromer (Karen), Santa Rosa, CA. Sisters, Linda Wotring (Tim) of Schnecksville, and Mrs. Barbara Swoyer of Allentown. Many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Leonard, Clarence "Junior", LeRoy, Sisters, Flo Adams, Jean Harkness, Nancy Hower, and Claire Silfies.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: May be made to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now