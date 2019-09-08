|
|
John A. Kromer, 80, of Hellertown, PA, formerly of Schnecksville and S. Allentown, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown, PA. Born July 20, 1939 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Clarence Kromer and Katie (Kunkle) Kromer.
John worked as a Truck Driver for Trojan Powder Co., of Whitehall, for many years before retiring.
Survivors: Brothers, David Kromer, Schnecksville, and Richard Kromer (Karen), Santa Rosa, CA. Sisters, Linda Wotring (Tim) of Schnecksville, and Mrs. Barbara Swoyer of Allentown. Many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Leonard, Clarence "Junior", LeRoy, Sisters, Flo Adams, Jean Harkness, Nancy Hower, and Claire Silfies.
Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: May be made to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019