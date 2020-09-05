1/1
John A. Lohr
1940 - 2020
John A. Lohr, 79, of Coplay, joined our Lord on the 4th of September, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was the beloved husband of Teresa A. (Sacks) Lohr having celebrated 58 beautiful years of marriage on June 16th. Born in Coplay on September 9, 1940, he was the son of the late John F. and Teresa (Nickischer) Lohr. John was a 1958 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. Joining the United States Navy shortly after graduation, John proudly served his nation at a variety of posts at sea and in Maryland, Italy, Hawaii, and Washington, D.C. He retired as Chief Petty Officer in 1974. Following his retirement from the Navy, he worked as a warehouse associate for several companies, retiring from Boise Cascade. John was a faithful member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay. John was a skilled woodworker who loved spending time constructing pieces of art in his woodshop. He especially enjoyed making trains, trucks, and signs for grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He had a love for reading, particularly on his prized kindle.

In addition to his loving wife, Teresa, he is survived by daughter, Teresa A. Lohr-Wenner and husband, Michael of Coplay; son, John E. Lohr and wife, Kathy, of Lexington Park, MD; grandchildren Kathleen and husband Pat Ward, Jennifer and husband Danny Thelen, and John Earl and wife Megan; great grandchildren: Lexis, Joseph, Nicholas, Olivia, Madison, Rhett, and Elizabeth; sister-in-law Frances Lohr, and extended relatives in both the Lohr and Sacks families who will miss him deeply. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother, Francis Lohr. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at (10:00) AM on (Friday, Sept. 11) at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 4 South Fifth Street, Coplay, PA 18037. A visitation will be held from (9:00-10:00) in the church with burial following at St. Peter's Church Cemetery. We kindly ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in John's memory. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, PA is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
