John A. (J Willy) Williams
On Monday November 2, 2020, John A. Williams of Cape Canaveral, FL, died peacefully at home. He was the beloved husband of Jeannie (Anderson) Williams. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Donald F. and Joyce (Owens) Williams.

He was a graduate of Parkland High School and Moravian College. He held several sales and marketing positions including Vice President of National Accounts before retiring after 36 years with Mack Trucks.

He is survived by his wife: Jeannie of Cape Canaveral, FL; children: Matthew T. (Lexi) of Macungie; Sarah T. of Pittsburgh, PA; Philip T. (Jamie) of Allentown; Casey C. (Kazimiera) of Orlando, FL and Aubree A. at home. Grandchildren: Chloe and Vivian. Brother: James C. (Lynn) of Macungie; Nieces: Emily Kleist (Todd) of Chicago, IL and Erin Orben (Chris) of Kutztown. He was predeceased by brother David O.

Memorials may be to : St. Francis Reflections Life Stage Hospice, 6905 N. Wickham Rd. Melbourne, FL 32940

reflectionslsc.org Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 4, 2020
Dear Jeannie,

My sincerest sympathy in the passing of John. May he rest in eternal peace.
Anita Zaccaro
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
Our hearts go out to the family. We are so sorry for your loss. John was an amazing person and have countless fond memories of him, especially playing guitars together. God Bless.
Tom & Lynn Davis
Friend
