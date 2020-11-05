On Monday November 2, 2020, John A. Williams of Cape Canaveral, FL, died peacefully at home. He was the beloved husband of Jeannie (Anderson) Williams. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Donald F. and Joyce (Owens) Williams.
He was a graduate of Parkland High School and Moravian College. He held several sales and marketing positions including Vice President of National Accounts before retiring after 36 years with Mack Trucks.
He is survived by his wife: Jeannie of Cape Canaveral, FL; children: Matthew T. (Lexi) of Macungie; Sarah T. of Pittsburgh, PA; Philip T. (Jamie) of Allentown; Casey C. (Kazimiera) of Orlando, FL and Aubree A. at home. Grandchildren: Chloe and Vivian. Brother: James C. (Lynn) of Macungie; Nieces: Emily Kleist (Todd) of Chicago, IL and Erin Orben (Chris) of Kutztown. He was predeceased by brother David O.
Memorials may be to : St. Francis Reflections Life Stage Hospice, 6905 N. Wickham Rd. Melbourne, FL 32940reflectionslsc.org
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.