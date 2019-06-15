Morning Call Obituaries
|
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
John Ambandos

John Ambandos, 87, of Emmaus, passed away Friday June 14, 2019 in the Lehigh Center, Macungie. He was the husband of Judith E. (Horvath) Ambandos. They celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary last New Year's Eve. John was born in Allentown a son of the late Andrew and Helen (Chemenedy) Ambandos. He was an Engineer for 50 years at Ingersoll-Rand, formerly Aldridge Pump, Allentown, before retiring in 1999. John served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Emmaus Senior Golf League.

Survivors: Wife; daughters, Stephanie Alfonsi and Gigi Iavarone; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Services: John requested that his funeral services be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers his family asks that you donate to someone in need.

Published in Morning Call on June 15, 2019
