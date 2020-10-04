1/1
John B. Bieber
John B. Bieber, 73, of Breiningsville, passed away September 30, 2020. He was the husband of Jean L. (Lakjer) Bieber. Born in Kutztown he was the son of the late John and Annie (Printz) Bieber. He was a graduate of Kutztown High School and Penn State University and also served in the U.S. Army. He was a system analyst at PPL for many years and attended Ziegels Union Church. He was a member of the Macungie Band where he played the trombone. John also was very active and enjoyed traveling, golfing, and running in his spare time. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Camille Vernarr (Kevin) of Germansville and Carina Willette (Brian) of New Tripoli as well as seven grandchildren. One of four siblings, he is also survived by sister, Joan Bieber of Kutzown, brother, Bill Bieber of Poinciana, Florida and preceded by sister, Fay Werley (Jay). Services Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 11AM in Hope Cemetery, 234 Church Road, Kutztown. COVID protocols to be followed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Andy Derr Foundation 144 Lilac Drive, Allentown, PA 18104. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Kutztown in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
