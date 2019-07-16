Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum
2735 Walbert Avenue
Allentown, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mesics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Mesics Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Mesics Sr. Obituary
John B. Mesics Sr., 71, of Macungie, passed away July 12, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of James and Patricia (Marsh) Mesics. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Shelley (Strauch) Mesics.

After graduating high school, John went on to work at Mack Trucks where he retired from after 44 years and had served in the past as a Union Steward. He had an interest in gemstones and went on to earn his gemologist certificate from the Gemological Institution of America. John was very active in the archery community and a lifelong member of the Izaak Walton Rod and Gun Club. He was also an avid hunter who loved the outdoors and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

In addition to his wife Shelley, he is survived by his son, John B. Mesics Jr., and his wife Kim, his daughter, Melissa Lipsky, and his granddaughter, Isabelle Lipsky.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 from 10AM until the service at 12PM, all at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum 2735 Walbert Avenue Allentown, PA 18104. Private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to the charity of your choosing.

Online contributions may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.