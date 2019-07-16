John B. Mesics Sr., 71, of Macungie, passed away July 12, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of James and Patricia (Marsh) Mesics. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Shelley (Strauch) Mesics.



After graduating high school, John went on to work at Mack Trucks where he retired from after 44 years and had served in the past as a Union Steward. He had an interest in gemstones and went on to earn his gemologist certificate from the Gemological Institution of America. John was very active in the archery community and a lifelong member of the Izaak Walton Rod and Gun Club. He was also an avid hunter who loved the outdoors and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.



In addition to his wife Shelley, he is survived by his son, John B. Mesics Jr., and his wife Kim, his daughter, Melissa Lipsky, and his granddaughter, Isabelle Lipsky.



A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 from 10AM until the service at 12PM, all at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum 2735 Walbert Avenue Allentown, PA 18104. Private burial to follow.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to the charity of your choosing.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to the charity of your choosing.