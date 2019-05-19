|
|
John B. "Bussy" Straubinger, 90, of Bethlehem, died on Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Long Beach, California. He was the husband of Felicia (Alonso) Straubinger.John proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 36 years, holding several positions in the sales department. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Debra Sanchez and her husband of Long Beach, CA; son, John Straubinger and his family of Sunbury, OH and sister in law, Jean Straubinger and family of Jim Thorpe, PA.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden, 2344 Center St. Bethlehem, PA 18017.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019