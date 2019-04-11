Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Resources
More Obituaries for John Beil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Beil

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John C. Beil Obituary
John Carl Beil, 83, best known as Jack to his friends and family, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Allentown. Jack was the husband of Gloria (Adams) Beil. Jack and Gloria would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July of this year. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late George W. Sr. and Mamie E. (Rothenberger) Beil. Jack retired from Bell Telephone after over 30 years of service and along with his family has been a long-standing member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Allentown, where the couple was married back in 1969. Jack's greatest sense of joy and pride was his family, his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Survivors: wife Gloria; son Eric, his wife Tina and their children Hannah and Ethan; and son Kurt, his wife Caoimhe and their children Maeve and Tomás. Jack was predeceased by sons Gary and Tommy, brothers George W. Jr and Gerald H. Sr. and sister Doris Stalsitz.Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 16 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will be Monday, 6:00 to 7:30 PM and Tuesday, 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown.Memorials can be given in his memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now