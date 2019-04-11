John Carl Beil, 83, best known as Jack to his friends and family, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Allentown. Jack was the husband of Gloria (Adams) Beil. Jack and Gloria would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July of this year. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late George W. Sr. and Mamie E. (Rothenberger) Beil. Jack retired from Bell Telephone after over 30 years of service and along with his family has been a long-standing member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Allentown, where the couple was married back in 1969. Jack's greatest sense of joy and pride was his family, his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Survivors: wife Gloria; son Eric, his wife Tina and their children Hannah and Ethan; and son Kurt, his wife Caoimhe and their children Maeve and Tomás. Jack was predeceased by sons Gary and Tommy, brothers George W. Jr and Gerald H. Sr. and sister Doris Stalsitz.Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 16 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will be Monday, 6:00 to 7:30 PM and Tuesday, 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown.Memorials can be given in his memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104 Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary