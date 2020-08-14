John C. Butz, of Allentown, passed away on August 12th at the age of 79. He was born in Allentown to the late John and Viola (Wallitsch) Butz and was predeceased by his loving wife Sharan with whom he would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this Saturday Aug. 15. He was a loving husband and father who was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting with his dad, bowling, trips to the casino, playing cards and spending time with his family. John graduated in the last class of Allentown High School, was a Navy veteran, owned his own concrete business, and began working for the Allentown Fire Department in 1968 and was promoted to Fire Inspector before retiring in 1996. He is survived by his daughter Stacey Butz and his grand dog Grizzly. Services: A viewing will be held at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street, in Allentown on Friday August 14th from 9:30-10:30AM to be followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice
.