John C. Donches, 67, of Emmaus, passed away in his home on July 4, 2020. He was the husband of Lynn (Merroth) Donches. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Tokar) Donches. John earned his Associates Degree from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, formerly known as Williamsport Community College. He was the proprietor of Donches Homework, Inc.
Survivors: Wife; Brother, Joseph Donches; Nieces and Nephews.
Services: At John's request, there will be no funeral. Instead, celebrate John's life by doing something selfless and kind for your neighbors and community. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, 101 Visitor Center Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23185 or to a charity of your choice
