1/1
John C. Donches
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Donches, 67, of Emmaus, passed away in his home on July 4, 2020. He was the husband of Lynn (Merroth) Donches. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Tokar) Donches. John earned his Associates Degree from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, formerly known as Williamsport Community College. He was the proprietor of Donches Homework, Inc.

Survivors: Wife; Brother, Joseph Donches; Nieces and Nephews.

Services: At John's request, there will be no funeral. Instead, celebrate John's life by doing something selfless and kind for your neighbors and community. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, 101 Visitor Center Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23185 or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Lynn I'm so sorry for the loss of John. He will be missed. The two of you are such a sweet, fun and happy couple. I loved getting together and going bowling with you and Aunt Patti. They are sure to be having fun in heaven together!!
Amanda Fenstermaker (Werst)
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved