Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
New Goshenhoppen U.C.C.
1070 Church Rd
East Greenville, PA
John C. Gumpy, 80, of Macungie, died Sept. 29, 2019 in Cedarbrook. He was the husband of Margery (Davis) Gumpy. Born in Danville, he was the son of the late Reginald and Adria (Herring) Gumpy. John was a pipe organ builder and owner of Lehigh Organ Company for over 30 years. He was a founding member and Fellow of the American Institute of Organ Builders. John was church organist for Trinity Episcopal Church in Easton for 16 years. He was a member of Grace Church, Bethlehem. John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margery; son, Edward J. Gumpy and wife Kathryn of Vernon, NJ; daughter, Katherine E. wife of Jeffrey Crawford of Golden, CO; grandson, Logan Gibson Gumpy. Memorial Services will be held on Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM in New Goshenhoppen U.C.C., 1070 Church Rd, East Greenville. Private interment will be in Mount Salem Cemetery, Mount Salem, NJ.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019
