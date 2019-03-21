John Charles Howard, 69, a lifelong resident of the Lehigh Valley died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 after a prolonged illness resiliently fighting and resiliently defying the recurrences of meningiomas (brain tumors). He was born September 20, 1949, to the late John and Florence (Charles) Howard in Allentown. He graduated from Lewis E. Dieruff High School in 1967, and was a proud member of the Key Club and varsity wrestling team. He graduated from Lafayette College in 1971 with a B.A. in Economics. John rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy. He was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, making sure he passed this legacy on to his daughter, Lucia. He was an Iron Pig's season ticket holder, a history and geography aficionado, and an old movie buff. John treasured summer vacations with his family in Stone Harbor, NJ, and endless hours with his dogs. He was a fitness enthusiast and spent many a Sunday Funday with his "Abruzzi" pals enjoying the culinary delights of an old fashioned pot luck dinner and lively conversation. Since 2004 he and his daughter, Lucia, along with dedicated members of Team Howard Homes, raised money for the Race for Hope, a 5K race dedicated to finding a cure for brain tumors. John will be remembered for his reputable business ethics, calm demeanor, quick wit, courageous attitude, and persistent strength. In 1977 John cofounded Howard Construction, Inc., with his brother David Howard. In 1980 they opened The Video Station, the Lehigh Valley's first video store. He was an active member of the Lehigh Valley Builders Association and the Pennsylvania State and National Home Builders Associations. He served as Vice President 1994-95, President 1996-97, Chairman of Government Affairs 2016-19, and was a Lifetime Director of the LVBA. His most valued business achievement was being named Builder of the Year in 1996 and in 2009. Survivors: Johnny is survived by his wife and best friend Louise Gentile Howard, his daughter Lucia Howard Patrone, son-in-law Peter Patrone, grandson Nicholas Howard Patrone, sister Ruth Howard Marcon, brother and business partner David Thomas Howard, dedicated employees, extended family, and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Linda Howard. Services: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Contributions: In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Brain Tumor Foundation of the Lehigh Valley or the Race for Hope Washington DC. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary