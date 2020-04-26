John C. Scrizzi
John C. Scrizzi, 90, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Phoebe Home with his family at his side. He was the loving husband of 58 years to Rose M. (Miller) Scrizzi. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Giovanni and Augusta (Frassinelli) Scrizzi. John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was discharged as a Corporal. He worked for many years as an Engineer at Western Electric/ Lucent Tech. John was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Telephone Pioneers and the American Legion. John was actively involved with the St. Catherine's Men's Bowling League for over 40 years. Survivors: wife- Rose Scrizzi; sons- John J. and wife Lissette of Allentown, Joseph M. of Allentown; granddaughter- Sophia; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother- Henry Recchia and sisters- Elizabeth (Scrizzi) Blum, Gloria (Recchia) DiPasquale and Florence (Recchia) Fried. Services were held privately care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Regional School 325 N 4th St. Allentown, PA 18102.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
