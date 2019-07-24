Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Tally Ho Tavern
205 W 4th St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
John C. "Jack" Toole


1990 - 2019
John C. "Jack" Toole Obituary
John "Jack" C. Toole, 29 of Bethlehem, died Sunday July 21, 2019 at his residence. Jack was born in Palmerton on March 7, 1990 to Karen S. (Collins) Toole of Bethlehem and the late Terence V. Toole. He was a martial arts instructor as well as a bartender at Tally Ho Tavern – Bethlehem. Jack Toole Sensei holds the rank of Godan, Renshi of the Godaishin Dojo, Neji Gekken Ryu, Sogobujutsu.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother; siblings: Brendan C. Toole, Emigh E. Toole, Ryahn O. Toole and Brittany E. Gougher (Alex); nieces and nephew.

SERVICE Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to be held at Noon on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Tally Ho Tavern - 205 W 4th St, Bethlehem, 18015. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention http://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/
Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019
