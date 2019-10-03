|
John C. Zuck, 86, of Allentown, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the husband of Elizabeth L. (Fogel) to whom he was married for 52 years in June. He was born in Allentown to John and Vivian (Nordstrom) Zuck. He attended Allentown City Schools after graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning to Allentown he was employed as a tool and die maker with the former General Electric Company. He enjoyed golfing, model trains and woodworking in his spare time.
John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Allen and wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Michelle and Daniel; three great-grandchildren.
John's family wishes to thank the staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus, for their kindness and care during his illness.
Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019