Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Baush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Baush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Baush Obituary
John D. Baush, 75 years, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was the husband of Doris M. (Pfeifly) Baush for 56 years this past August. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Clair R. and Mildred (Leiby) Baush. John was a member of the Tractor Club and enjoyed antique tractors.

Survivors: Wife, Doris; children, John D. Baush, Jr. (Kathy), Lisa Gross (Dean), Susan Frederic (Chris); and grandchildren, Daniel and Katelin Gross.

Services: 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 9 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville, with the Rev. MaryAnn Hamm officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, St. Peter's Church Cemetery in Lynnville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lynnville UCC Church 5129 Schochary Rd, New Tripoli, 18066.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now