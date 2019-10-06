|
John D. Baush, 75 years, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was the husband of Doris M. (Pfeifly) Baush for 56 years this past August. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Clair R. and Mildred (Leiby) Baush. John was a member of the Tractor Club and enjoyed antique tractors.
Survivors: Wife, Doris; children, John D. Baush, Jr. (Kathy), Lisa Gross (Dean), Susan Frederic (Chris); and grandchildren, Daniel and Katelin Gross.
Services: 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 9 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville, with the Rev. MaryAnn Hamm officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, St. Peter's Church Cemetery in Lynnville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lynnville UCC Church 5129 Schochary Rd, New Tripoli, 18066.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019