John "Jack" D. Felker, 79, of Pennington, NJ formerly of Bethlehem passed away on April 30, 2020. He was the son of the late John E. and Eleanor (Price) Felker. He was the loving husband of Nancy J. (Kocher) Felker.
Jack graduated from Liberty High School and attended Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He worked in pharmaceutical sales until his retirement in 2005. Jack was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church where he was a past president of the Parish Activities Group and involved with CYO. He was past president of the Bethlehem Area Jaycees and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 313. Additionally, Jack was active in local politics as a campaign manager. In recognition of his involvement in community activities, he was prominently featured as an inductee into the Outstanding Young Men of America. Jack was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, his real passion was the love and pride he had for his wife, children and grandchildren.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Nancy J. Felker; his son, David Felker and his wife, Amy, his daughter Beth Ann Romero and his son Matthew Felker and his wife, Celeste and grandchildren, Andrew, Jacqueline and Elise Felker, Mia and Ava Romero and Nadya, Gianna and Sofia Felker.
Services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.