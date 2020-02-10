|
|
John D. Gerhart, 66, of Springfield Twp., died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He was born in Quakertown on July 23, 1953 to the late Helen I. (Weiss) and Ernest M. Gerhart. John was a Lab Technician at W.R. Grace and later worked as a scan coordinator at Acme Markets. He is a 1971 graduate of Palisades High School. John was a collector of carousels for many years; enjoyed NASCAR memorabilia and various other collections.
SURVIVORS: Partner: W. Carl Bryce and faithful companion Mac, with whom he resided; siblings: Barbara A. (Edward H.) Gross of Hellertown, Charles W. (Neil) of Wimauma, FL, Joyce M. Kober of Quakertown; nephews: Edward (Debra) Gross of Easton, John Gross of Quakertown; niece: Tracy (Farley) Demeio of Coopersburg.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown and 10:30 - 11 a.m. Thursday followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name can be sent to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020