Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
JOHN GERHART
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GERHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN D. GERHART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN D. GERHART Obituary
John D. Gerhart, 66, of Springfield Twp., died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He was born in Quakertown on July 23, 1953 to the late Helen I. (Weiss) and Ernest M. Gerhart. John was a Lab Technician at W.R. Grace and later worked as a scan coordinator at Acme Markets. He is a 1971 graduate of Palisades High School. John was a collector of carousels for many years; enjoyed NASCAR memorabilia and various other collections.

SURVIVORS: Partner: W. Carl Bryce and faithful companion Mac, with whom he resided; siblings: Barbara A. (Edward H.) Gross of Hellertown, Charles W. (Neil) of Wimauma, FL, Joyce M. Kober of Quakertown; nephews: Edward (Debra) Gross of Easton, John Gross of Quakertown; niece: Tracy (Farley) Demeio of Coopersburg.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown and 10:30 - 11 a.m. Thursday followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name can be sent to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now