John D. James, Jr., age 86, of Breinigsville, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Sharon, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Born August 2, 1934 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Bennett) James & the late John D. James, Sr.
John was employed with Painter's Local 1269 for 36 years until his retirement in 1996. He was also a member of the Alburtis Rod and Gun Club and North End Rod and Gun Club.
In addition to his wife Sharon, John is survived by a large extended family.
Funeral Services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania at King of Prussia.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the animal charity of your choice
.