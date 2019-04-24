|
John D. Kuhar, 79, of Catasauqua, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. John was the husband of Sandra (Choke). Born October 16, 1939, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Gemmel) Kuhar. John retired from Mack Trucks. He loved sports and spending time with family and his dog, Molly. Surviving with his wife are his three sons, Michael and his wife, Kim, Mark and Curtis; three grandchildren, Ashley, Emily and Erica. A private burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019