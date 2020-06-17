John D. Matis
John D. Matis of Whitehall P.A. passed away At Lehigh Valley Hospital on June 13,2020. John was the son of the late John and Teresa (Kerbacher)

John was self employed for many years in California and served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran.

John is survived by his two sisters Sylvia De Luca of Lititz P.A and Lori Verzino of Aquashicola P.A. his beloved partner Marge Bilheimer of Allentown P.A. he is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and cherished friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Gregory Matis of Bethlehem P.A.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to the Coplay Saengerbund, 205 S. 5th St. Coplay, PA 18037, a place near and dear to his heart where he enjoyed many years filled with music heritage and many happy memories with friends and family. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
