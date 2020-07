John Daniel McMullen formerly of East Allen Township, passed away suddenly on July 12, 2020 at the age of 36. He will be greatly missed by his family.



He is survived by his Father Daniel McMullen , Mother Donna McMullen. His 3 children Hayden, Damian and Cameron. His Sister Tiffany, and his nephew Logan.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fund to Benefit Children in Youth.



