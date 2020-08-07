John D. Moran, Jr., 83, of Allentown, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was the husband of Lillian (Laitenberger) Moran. They were married for 36 years. John was born in Olney, PA a son of the late John D. Moran, Sr., and Helen (Kline) Moran. He was an engineer for Bell Telephone.
Survivors: Wife; sons, Kevin and his companion Karen Moran of MA, Steven Moran of VT, Anthony and his wife Sue Moran of NY; step-son, Carl and his wife Jennifer Fenstermacher of Kutztown; step-daughter, Carin and her husband Tom Kukitz of FL; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Ronald and Richard Moran.
Services: Private.