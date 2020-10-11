John David "Jack" Phelps, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Daneen (Jones) Phelps, with whom he shared over 32 years of marriage. Born on June 20, 1942, in Fountain Hill, Jack was a son of the late Delbert D. and Ruth H. (James) Phelps. He was a 1961 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Springfield College, MA. Jack worked in the Accounting Department at Bethlehem Steel until his retirement. During that time he also worked in accounting at the Lehigh Country Club. He then worked as Director of Administrative Services for Northampton County. He retired from there and became a part-time Senior Legislative Assistant for Senator Lisa Boscola. He was a financial secretary for the North End Wanderers Athletic Association, Bethlehem, and was a lifetime member there and in many of the other social clubs in Bethlehem, which led to his being honored as Bethlehem Clubman of the Year in 1992 by the Bethlehem Clubman's Association. He worked on the Bethlehem Redevelopment Authority where one of his proudest accomplishment was the choosing of the lamp posts that adorn the downtown streets. Over the years he also helped to run many campaigns for locals seeking office, including those of Sen. Boscola, the late Gordon Mowrer and others.
Survivors: Jack will be loving remembered by his wife Daneen and his former wife Bette Phelps; daughter, Jessica P. Keith and husband Daniel of Hilton Head, SC; stepdaughter, Dana Stamper and husband Chris of Northampton; stepsons, Lance Esposito of Bethlehem and Mark Esposito of Breiningsville; brother, William J. Phelps and wife Esther of Mechanicsburg; niece, Rebecca Krausse and husband Michael; great nephews, Brendan and Hayden Krausse; grandchildren, Shannon Villafane and husband Andy, David Brown and wife Vittoria, Christopher "C.J." Wagner and wife Ashley, Richard Stofko, Zachary and Johnathan Stamper, Cole and Logan Esposito; great grandchildren, Sadie and Martin Villafane, and Leo Brown.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 11 AM on Wednesday October 14, 2020, in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10 AM until the time of service. A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the funeral home from 6 to 8 PM. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's memory to the National Wildlife Association.