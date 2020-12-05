1/2
John E. Billman
John E. Billman, 91, of Allentown, passed away December 3, 2020. He was the loving husband to Dorothy A. (Correll) for over 60 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Claude and Eleanor (Young) Billman. He worked as a Service Technician for Sears & Roebuck. He was a Mason with Bethlehem Lodge. John enjoyed tinkering around with things, going for walks, fishing and camping with friends. One of his favorite past times was going to Grim's Orchards to pick apples and strawberries with his daughter. He will be deeply missed.

Survivors: wife- Dorothy; children- Richard E. and wife Andrea of Phoenix, AZ, Lauri Moser and husband Jeffrey of Allentown, PA, Edward A. of Pensacola, FL; brother- James Billman of FL; sisters- Evelyn Lambert of MT, Nancy Klotz of PA; grandchildren- Christopher J. Billman of SC, Jessica Marie Billman of MA. He was predeceased by siblings- Claude, Betty, Donald and Thomas.

Services will be Private and are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.

John's family would like to thank Saucon Valley Manor and Family Pillars Hospice for their care and compassion during his time of need.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Alzheimer's Association 617 Main St. A. Hellertown, PA 18055.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
