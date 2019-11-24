|
John Edgar Brittingham, age 65, passed away on Thursday, November 14th at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice facility in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was born on November 22nd, 1953 to Thomas and Dorothy (Rayne) Brittingham in Wicomico County, Maryland. Upon graduating from High School, Johnny left Maryland for Pennsylvania as a member of The Eastmen Southern Gospel Quartet. While living in Pennsylvania, Johnny met and eventually married Maria Lopez with whom he had a child. He is survived by his wife Maria, son John, daughter-in-law Morgan, grandson Mateo, sister Teresa (Brittingham) Ward and her husband Don, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019