John E. "Jack" Eckhart, 89, of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Trexlertown, PA. Born January 21, 1930 in Oxford, MD, he was the son of the late Elsie (McCord) and Elwood B. Eckhart. Survivors: Wife, Joan E. (Derricott) Eckhart, Son, David J. Eckhart, husband of Staci L. (Fick) Eckhart, Fleetwood, his granddaughters, Dana M. (Eckhart) Wendt, wife of Dan C. Wendt, Fleetwood and Laura D. (Eckhart) Farkas, wife of Jared H. Farkas, Walnutport, his great grandchildren, Lily and Brady and by his siblings, Arlene Sticher, wife of James Sticher, Whitehall, Mary Lou Hodes, widow of Reuel Hodes, Whitehall and Merrill Eckhart, Gettysburg, PA. Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Delaney and his grandson, Ryan Delaney.Services: Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. Visitation Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial Friday, February 8, 1:30 pm in Arlington Memorial Park, 3843 Lehigh St, Whitehall, PA.Contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the First Baptist Church, 1808 N. 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, is honored to be caring for Jack and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019