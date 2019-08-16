Home

C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
John E. Gardner, 83, of Quakertown died August 14, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Mary M. (Sofet) Gardner. They were married 58 years last October. Born in Allentown, PA he was the son of the late John W. & Emma (Elliott) Gardner. He retired from Levy School Bus Company in Trumbauersville. Prior to that he worked as a produce manager for ACME Markets for over 40 years. He enjoyed bowling with the Community Fire Co., League and playing softball in the Upper Bucks Church League. John enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and all model trains especially the Lionel O Gauge. He was an avid sports fan especially enjoying watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son David (Kimberly) and a daughter Sandi Wilsey (Steven). Two brothers Barry (Barbara Landis), Richard (Terry), and a sister Carol Reiss (Rodney). Six grandchildren Rob, Jen, Brandon, Kathleen, Shawn, & Aaron, five great grandchildren Josh, Braeden, Autumn, Reagan, & Penelope.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office 801 Ostrum Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017.
