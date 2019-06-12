John E. Keck, 78, of Richmond Township, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown. He and his wife, Patricia A. (Stephens) Keck, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in February. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Robert and Christine (Danenhower) Keck. John was a 1958 graduate of Emmaus High School. He worked as a farmer for Rodale Organic Gardening and later in maintenance at Rodale Press, until retiring in 2001. John was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fleetwood. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening, was an avid deer hunter in his younger years and loved animals and being outdoors. Survivors: his loving wife, Patricia; sons, Kenneth E. Keck of Lyons, Brian S. Keck and his wife Mary of New Jerusalem; daughters, Darlene A. Roeder and her husband Russell of Auburn and Sharan L. Carroll and her husband Chris of Peru, IN; sister, Karen Moyer and her husband Robert of Lehighton; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by a brother Robert Keck. Services: Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 6:30-8 PM on Friday evening and 9-10 AM Saturday morning, all in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 27 Lyons Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary