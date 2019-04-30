John E. Klobosits, 86 years, of Whitehall, passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 at Country Meadows in Allentown. He was the husband of the late Janet C. (Soroka) Klobosits. Born in Coplay, he was the son of the late Martin and Mary (Slanovits) Klobosits.John was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. A graduate of Coplay High School, John was employed by the former Fuller Co. in Catasauqua for 35 years. He was an Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of VFW Post 4714 in Northampton, and a life member of the . He was a sweet, loving man who will be missed by his family.Survivors include a son John E. Jr. of Allentown, daughters Roselyn Klobosits of Coplay, and Michele, wife of Mark D'Antonio of Schnecksville, a brother Martin Jr. of Catonsville, MD, and grandchildren Derek, Caitlin, Krysta, Alyssa, and Zachary. He was predeceased by sisters Anna Klobosits and Loretta Gerenser. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. There will be a viewing from 11am-12:30pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the church, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary