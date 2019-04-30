Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for John Klobosits
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Klobosits

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John E. Klobosits Obituary
John E. Klobosits, 86 years, of Whitehall, passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 at Country Meadows in Allentown. He was the husband of the late Janet C. (Soroka) Klobosits. Born in Coplay, he was the son of the late Martin and Mary (Slanovits) Klobosits.John was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. A graduate of Coplay High School, John was employed by the former Fuller Co. in Catasauqua for 35 years. He was an Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of VFW Post 4714 in Northampton, and a life member of the . He was a sweet, loving man who will be missed by his family.Survivors include a son John E. Jr. of Allentown, daughters Roselyn Klobosits of Coplay, and Michele, wife of Mark D'Antonio of Schnecksville, a brother Martin Jr. of Catonsville, MD, and grandchildren Derek, Caitlin, Krysta, Alyssa, and Zachary. He was predeceased by sisters Anna Klobosits and Loretta Gerenser. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. There will be a viewing from 11am-12:30pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the church, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now