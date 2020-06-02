What good times we had in Puerto Rico and Maine. I will miss you, my friend, and
I wish you peace in your new life. Give our love to Carol,
Joe and Marie
It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of John Edwin Longenderfer, 82, of Emmaus, PA, on Friday, May 29.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Abram and Elizabeth Longenderfer. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on a submarine tender, responsible for maintaining and repairing submarine sonar systems (1957-1960). He earned his degree from Franklin and Marshall in 1968. John worked for forty-one years at Lutron Electronics and formally retired as President and CEO in 2010. Following his retirement, John went on to consult and provide leadership at Lutron for another ten years. John was actively involved with PBS Channel 39 for nearly two decades and recently served as Chairman of the Board. He focused on advancing essential public services in education, providing successful outcomes for children, and promoting civic leadership across the region.
John was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Throughout his life, he had a passion for music and history. He sang in many church choirs and loved to play the piano. Having visited over thirty countries, he enjoyed traveling, often with his family and a good book by his side. In 2019, John completed a life-long goal of driving across the nation visiting many national monuments and parks.
John was predeceased by his loving wife Carole Ann (Rapp) Longenderfer, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage, as well as his brother Jim Longenderfer of Lancaster, PA. Survivors include Sally Reeser, his loving companion; John's five children, Wendy Longenderfer of Macungie, PA; Mark Longenderfer, husband of Dana of Richmond, VA; Matthew Longenderfer, husband of Carolyn of West Chester, PA; Gretchen Clay, wife of Shawn of Allentown, PA; and Michael Longenderfer, husband of Megan of Breinigsville, PA. John was also blessed with three grandsons Nicholas, Jack and DeWolf as well as eight granddaughters Katherine, Riley, Emily and Madison; Teresa and Samantha Clay; and Sarah and Anna.
Funeral services are under direction of Stephens Funeral Home in Allentown, PA with memorial services and burial at Zion Lehigh Evangelical Lutheran Church. Services are private and limited to immediate family due to current COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to PBS 39's Lehigh Valley Reads initiative - a regional literacy campaign to ensure all Lehigh Valley students read on grade level by the end of third grade. www.lehighvalleyreads.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.