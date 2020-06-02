Dad,

I want you to know that I have always felt your love throughout the stages of my life. We did not always agree on the course I would take but whenever I had problems you were there to guide me. Your wisdom and knowledge would help with the decisions I made. I did not tell you enough how important you were to me. Thank you for always being my rock. I truly will miss your guidance and support and most of all your love.

Gretchen



