|
|
John E. Moyer, 87, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family members in Myerstown, PA on December 4, 2019. The son of the late Howard E. and Esther (Waltz) Moyer.
He was born at the home of his parents in Allentown, on the first day of May, 1932. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Irene, Elizabeth and Naomi.
John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Berger) Moyer.
John graduated from Allentown H.S. in 1950 and Moravian College, Bethlehem in 1954. He attended the Evangelical Congregational School of Theology in Myerstown and in 1957 received the degree of Bachelor in Sacred Theology from Temple University School of Theology.
Concurrent with his studies, John served his appointments in pastoral ministry at the following E.C. churches: St. John's, Catasauqua, Grace, Columbia, Trinity, Pottstown, and St. Matthew's in Emmaus, PA.
In 1973, he served as the Superintendent of the Western District of the Eastern Conference. He was President of the Board of Trustees at the Evangelical School of Theology
In 1979, he was elected to serve as Bishop, a position he held for eight years. In 1980, Moravian College granted John an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity.
In 1987, he taught in the Practical Theology Department at the Seminary in Myerstown and started working on a Doctor of Ministry degree at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA. He earned the degree in 1995. He later coauthored a book on the history of the Evangelical Congregational Church entitled "Evangelical from the Beginning." After retiring in 1998, his devotion to the Lord continued daily. John was beloved by all.
He is survived by John, David and Timothy. John, husband of Kim Getz, Richmond, VA; David, husband of Alison Verrier, Wynnewood, PA and Timothy, living in Houston, TX. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
One of John's greatest joys was watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports and school activities. He was also an avid stamp collector. He created books with stamps that were issued during the birth year of each of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Evangelical Seminary, 121 South College Street., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the scholarship fund of the Evangelical Seminary, 121 South College Street, Myerstown, PA 17067 or to the ministry of New Life of Shillington, 315 West Broad Street, Shillington, PA 19607.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 7, 2019