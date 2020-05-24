John Edward Novak, 94 of Bethlehem formerly of Pleasant Valley died Friday May 22, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Helen V. (Leonard) Novak. They celebrated 73 years of marriage last November. Born in Leithsville he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary (Krall) Novak. He was a foreman at Bethlehem Steel before his retirement in 1983. Prior to that he worked at the former Royal Pants Factory in Perkasie. He is a member of the Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church and was a former member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Bethlehem where he served as a lector. He was also a member of the K of C #313 in Bethlehem. John enjoyed woodworking. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during WW II. In addition to his wife he is survived by 4 children Cecelia Updegrove, Nancy Ann Werner (Kevin), John, Jr. and Stephen. A brother William and two sisters Anne Surman and Gloria Grant (Nicholas). Eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at St. Isidore's Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.