John E. O'Connors
John E. O'Connors, 84 of Allentown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy E. (Bastian) O'Connors for more than 64 years. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late John E. and Marie (Reilly) O'Connors. John was a loving husband, a wonderful father, an outstanding educator, counselor, and coach. John graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1953 where he was captain of the Track Team. He then graduated from Moravian College in 1957. John started his career with Bethlehem Steel in their prestigious Corporate Management Program. In 1963, he decided to further his education at Lafayette College in the field of mathematics and later earned his master's degree in counseling from Kutztown University. From 1963 to 1997, he served in the Parkland School District as a mathematics teacher, assistant track coach, and driver education instructor. John's greatest highlight and fondest memories was knowing that he had positively impacted student's lives. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Breinigsville.

John will be loving remembered by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Dorothy A. wife of Dr. Edward J. Hilton; son-in-law, Dr. David Littlejohn; six grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Debra A. Littlejohn in 2019, a brother, Brian and sister, Maria.

Services: 10:30 am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031. A calling hour will begin at 9:30 am. In keeping with proper safety precautions masks and social distancing will be required.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the extraordinary care provided by the Lehigh Valley Hospice Team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 8227 Hamilton Blvd., Breinigsville, PA 18031

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
AUG
15
Service
10:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
