Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ruth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Ruth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John E. Ruth Obituary
John E. Ruth, 78, of Upper Milford Twp., passed away May 15, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marie A. (Eck) Ruth, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Emmaus, he was a son of the late Clarence G. and Margaret I. (Miller) Ruth. John was employed at Tyler Pipe Co. and previously worked for Owens Corning. He raced at Dorney Park Speedway, enjoyed working on cars, camping and traveling. John was a life member of Upper Milford Field & Stream, Alburtis Rod & Gun and Emmaus Fire Co. #1. Survivors: Wife; Children; John Ruth (Darlene), Richard Ruth (Tori Benware), Brenda Ruth Clouse (the late Gene H. Clouse), Susan Kline (Jesse James, Jr.), Marie Boger (Ralph) and Michelle Cowley (Frank); Sister, Elsie Godusky; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 12 siblings. Services: 11AM Sat., May 18th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held Sat., 10-11AM at the funeral home. Contributions: may be made to the , 501 N. 17th St., Suite 212, Allentown, PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now