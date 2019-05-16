|
John E. Ruth, 78, of Upper Milford Twp., passed away May 15, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marie A. (Eck) Ruth, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Emmaus, he was a son of the late Clarence G. and Margaret I. (Miller) Ruth. John was employed at Tyler Pipe Co. and previously worked for Owens Corning. He raced at Dorney Park Speedway, enjoyed working on cars, camping and traveling. John was a life member of Upper Milford Field & Stream, Alburtis Rod & Gun and Emmaus Fire Co. #1. Survivors: Wife; Children; John Ruth (Darlene), Richard Ruth (Tori Benware), Brenda Ruth Clouse (the late Gene H. Clouse), Susan Kline (Jesse James, Jr.), Marie Boger (Ralph) and Michelle Cowley (Frank); Sister, Elsie Godusky; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 12 siblings. Services: 11AM Sat., May 18th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held Sat., 10-11AM at the funeral home. Contributions: may be made to the , 501 N. 17th St., Suite 212, Allentown, PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019